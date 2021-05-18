Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will report $181.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.60 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $91.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $736.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.60 million to $768.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $946.24 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

