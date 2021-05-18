Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys New Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. MKS Instruments comprises approximately 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.51 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

