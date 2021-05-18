Shaker Investments LLC OH Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. MKS Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.51 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.29.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.