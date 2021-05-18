Shaker Investments LLC OH Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,010,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,475,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 973.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 62,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $322.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

