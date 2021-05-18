Share Repurchase Plan Approved by Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NUE stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

