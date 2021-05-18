Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Up to $26.79

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $27.83. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 5,577 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on STTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,110.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.