Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Shield Therapeutics stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 55 ($0.72). 2,454,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.14. The firm has a market cap of £118.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. Shield Therapeutics has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

In related news, insider Hans-Peter Hasler acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

