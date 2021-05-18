Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,300 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 160,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

