Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,625 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust accounts for 1.3% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ILPT stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

