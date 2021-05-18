Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $702,000 Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 229.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,175 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $73,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,735,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000.

GOEV stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.69.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

