Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,000. Toll Brothers comprises approximately 1.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,268 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 272,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $9,668,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

