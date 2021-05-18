ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $592,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,063,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.15. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

