Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sientra in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

