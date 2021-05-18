Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIEN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. Analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 272,714 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sientra by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sientra by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at $11,419,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

