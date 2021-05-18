Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWIR. B. Riley began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $542.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

