Signaturefd LLC Buys 971 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

BXS stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

