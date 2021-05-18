Signaturefd LLC Buys 971 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

TLK stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

