Signaturefd LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Plug Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

PLUG opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

