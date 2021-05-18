Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,685 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 35,816.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,793,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

