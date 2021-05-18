Signaturefd LLC Purchases 115 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,412,000 after buying an additional 360,733 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $190.07 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.