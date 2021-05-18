Signaturefd LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $97.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.