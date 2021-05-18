Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,380 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 73.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,600,138. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.