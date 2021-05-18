Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silverback Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.24. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.