Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

SVM stock opened at C$7.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$11.62.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$579,700. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$269,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,623,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,261,675.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $606,698.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.