SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Akira Takata Sells 4,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $337,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akira Takata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.41 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 160.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 53.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiTime by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in SiTime by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,336 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

