SkinCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33,858.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $212,718.09 and approximately $33,858.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00091711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.71 or 0.01448291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00118520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.62 or 0.11075863 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

