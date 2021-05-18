Skycoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1.49 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $45.13 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00005216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00092049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00231622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.59 or 0.01400103 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047142 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

