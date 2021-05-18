Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $152.11 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.