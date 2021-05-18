Slow Capital Inc. Makes New $388,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 799.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 558,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 496,044 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $238,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 558.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $569,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,509,720 shares of company stock valued at $125,887,212 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

