Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.26.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.26. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.