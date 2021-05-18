Slow Capital Inc. Sells 13,694 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 55.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.