Slow Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $80.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

