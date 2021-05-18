SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

S92 opened at €41.90 ($49.29) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.27. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of €24.68 ($29.04) and a twelve month high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.