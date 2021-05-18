SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$27.50 at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.64.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$29.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$19.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.31.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

