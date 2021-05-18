Smartlands Network Price Tops $13.93 on Major Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.93 or 0.00030561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $71.06 million and $449,583.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $658.96 or 0.01445562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00063495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

