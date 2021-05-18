Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Bought by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNN opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

SNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

