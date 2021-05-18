Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.92

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.92 and last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 54011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMFKY. Bank of America lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.3564 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.