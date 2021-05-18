Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. Snap-on reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.09. The stock had a trading volume of 324,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

