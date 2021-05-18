SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.90.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,741. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $124.35 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

