SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $276.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $218.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.61 and a 200 day moving average of $282.08. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $124.35 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.