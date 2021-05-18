Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEYMF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SEYMF remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

