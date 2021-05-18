Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 3,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554. Solvay has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.