SonoCoin Price Tops $0.10 (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $137,794.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SonoCoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00418193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00228791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004986 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.16 or 0.01288613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044591 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin.

SonoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

