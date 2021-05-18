SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

