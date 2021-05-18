SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of GWX opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

