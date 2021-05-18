Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend by 83.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of SPB opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

