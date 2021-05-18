Spiking Trading Down 91.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $721,388.47 and approximately $286.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 91.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00097931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.83 or 0.01482061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00118693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.