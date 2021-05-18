Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,758 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 5.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 307,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,774. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

