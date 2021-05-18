STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.40.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $139.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.61 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,376 shares of company stock valued at $38,207,292. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after buying an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,060,000 after buying an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,673,000 after buying an additional 123,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

