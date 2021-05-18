Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $153,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,101. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.